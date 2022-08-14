Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,800 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 648,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 891,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Siyata Mobile Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of SYTA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 212,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,537. The company has a market cap of $12.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.75. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.51.
Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 607.43% and a negative return on equity of 177.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Siyata Mobile will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siyata Mobile
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siyata Mobile (SYTA)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.