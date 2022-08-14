Smartshare (SSP) Reaches Market Cap of $111,389.77

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Smartshare has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $111,389.77 and approximately $1,071.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00056870 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000200 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

