Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 1.7 %

SCGLY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 544,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Société Générale Société anonyme Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.2694 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCGLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($29.59) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($32.65) to €33.00 ($33.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €32.50 ($33.16) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.70 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

