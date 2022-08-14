Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 1.7 %
SCGLY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 544,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.46.
Société Générale Société anonyme Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.2694 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is currently 43.08%.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.
