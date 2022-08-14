Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SLDB. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

SLDB opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.38. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,473 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

