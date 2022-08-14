Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on SLDB. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Solid Biosciences Stock Up 2.7 %
SLDB opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.38. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Solid Biosciences Company Profile
Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.