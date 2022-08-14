Sologenic 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $924,945.00 (SOLO)

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sologenic has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $82.32 million and $924,945.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

