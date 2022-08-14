SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

JNK opened at $97.57 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $110.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.15.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

