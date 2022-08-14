SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,200 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 415,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 272,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

SPI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPI remained flat at $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 264,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,729. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. SPI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPI Energy

SPI Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPI. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SPI Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPI Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

Featured Stories

