Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.28 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.34.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPIR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.69. 918,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,214. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. Spire Global has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $19.50.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Spire Global by 127.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Spire Global during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Spire Global during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spire Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spire Global by 136.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,876 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

