Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $12,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $235,825,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 699.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,775,000 after purchasing an additional 586,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.65.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

SPOT stock opened at $123.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.94 and a beta of 1.83. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.