Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 35.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Down 1.5 %

Spruce Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 22,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,840. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 10.60.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

