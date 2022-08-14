SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 111,494 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SSI Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 404,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,494 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after purchasing an additional 923,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,179,000 after buying an additional 760,174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,730,000 after buying an additional 424,999 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,497,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,550,000 after buying an additional 103,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,157,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,316,000 after buying an additional 100,070 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

