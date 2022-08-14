SSI Investment Management LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after buying an additional 2,244,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,515,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Price Performance
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
