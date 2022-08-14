Stacks (STX) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

Stacks (STX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Stacks coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $679.81 million and $12.27 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00038221 BTC.

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,996,915 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

