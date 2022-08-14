Standard Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $267,718.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $971,451.06 and $267,718.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004034 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002321 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Standard Protocol Coin Profile
Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.
Buying and Selling Standard Protocol
