Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.02 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $69.02 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24,451.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004118 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00036595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00127616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00064430 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,670,278 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network.

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

