Stelac Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 1.9% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,462,000 after purchasing an additional 689,756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,602,000 after purchasing an additional 60,505 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC stock opened at $194.60 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $175.69 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

