Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on STLJF. TD Securities lowered shares of Stella-Jones to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Trading Down 0.2 %

Stella-Jones stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.