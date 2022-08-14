Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target to $20.00

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2022

Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WBX. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Wallbox Stock Performance

Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,937,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the first quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,084,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the second quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the second quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

