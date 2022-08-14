Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) to Buy

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PAA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. 4,308,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,614. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 43,154 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

