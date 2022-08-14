StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vonage (NYSE:VG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Vonage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VG opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43. Vonage has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Get Vonage alerts:

About Vonage

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.