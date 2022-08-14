Substratum Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $336,659.21 and $9.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,660.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004083 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00037496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00128080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063127 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

