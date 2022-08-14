Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Cap of $336,709.92

Substratum (SUB) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $336,709.92 and $46.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

