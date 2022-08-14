Summit Financial LLC Buys 2,028 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $119.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

