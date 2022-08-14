Summit Financial LLC Buys 2,224 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,382,173 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

BSX opened at $42.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

