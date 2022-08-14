Summit Financial LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,059 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

