Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

