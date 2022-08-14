Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $116.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $182.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

