Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in ASML by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $927,000. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in ASML by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $575.96 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.52.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

