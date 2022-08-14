Super Zero Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $42.11 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $42.11 million and $1.21 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,945.08 or 0.07987121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00170619 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 619,105,569 coins and its circulating supply is 364,262,083 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars.

