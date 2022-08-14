SVB Leerink Increases Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $46.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

PRVA stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.63 and a beta of 1.17. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 30,594 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,152,170.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,848.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 643,921 shares of company stock valued at $20,595,512 over the last ninety days. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,759,000 after purchasing an additional 593,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Privia Health Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,442,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

