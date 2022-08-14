Swarm City Price Tops $0.0254 on Major Exchanges (SWT)

Swarm City (SWT) traded down 59.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $216,763.76 and approximately $7.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 60.3% lower against the US dollar. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,655.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004111 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00037415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00128029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00065132 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city.

Swarm City Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

