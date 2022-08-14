Swipe 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $59.81 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $244.40 million and approximately $59.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,284.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004160 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002106 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00127010 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00036288 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00064533 BTC.
About Swipe
Swipe (SXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 194,568,789 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.
Buying and Selling Swipe
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
