SYNC Network Price Reaches $0.0151 on Major Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $69.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00227464 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00009129 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.32 or 0.00477407 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000287 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,507,442 coins and its circulating supply is 117,853,725 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

