Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Update

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCRL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%.

