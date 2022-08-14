Syntropy (NOIA) Price Reaches $0.0824

Syntropy (NOIA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0824 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $47.74 million and $111,628.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Syntropy Profile

NOIA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 579,072,740 coins. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syntropy

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

