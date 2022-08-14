Syntropy (NOIA) Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week

Syntropy (NOIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Syntropy has a market cap of $46.96 million and approximately $141,663.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Syntropy Coin Profile

NOIA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 579,072,740 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet.

Buying and Selling Syntropy

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

