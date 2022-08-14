Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TTWO. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $123.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

