Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Talon 1 Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ TOAC opened at $10.13 on Friday. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talon 1 Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 30.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,073,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,836,000 after acquiring an additional 487,478 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 22.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 874,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 158,991 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,886,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,025,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,025,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talon 1 Acquisition

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

