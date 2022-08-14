TD Securities Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$35.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.56.
TSE:H opened at C$35.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$29.13 and a 1 year high of C$36.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
