TD Securities Boosts Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Price Target to C$15.00

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:PZRIF opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $11.82.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
