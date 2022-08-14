TD Securities Boosts Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Price Target to C$15.00

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:PZRIF opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $11.82.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

