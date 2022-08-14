Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Short Interest Up 40.0% in July

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,474,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,544,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TETE opened at $10.04 on Friday. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01.

About Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

