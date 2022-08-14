The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Update

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the July 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.08.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.44. 1,834,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,801. Allstate has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.18 and a 200 day moving average of $127.79.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Allstate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.