The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of TBBK opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Bancorp had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

