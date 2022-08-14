The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Clorox by 403.5% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Clorox by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Clorox Price Performance
Clorox Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $131.00.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.
See Also
