The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Trimmed by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,064 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after buying an additional 92,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hershey by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $231,591,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,768,000 after buying an additional 113,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

NYSE HSY opened at $225.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.58. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,168,331.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

