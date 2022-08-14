The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.34. 1,957,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

