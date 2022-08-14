The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Kroger by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 25.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $47.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

