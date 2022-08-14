The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Short Interest Update

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Necessity Retail REIT Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ RTL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.01. 599,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Necessity Retail REIT has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.
Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.
Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile
The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.
