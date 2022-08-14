The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Increased by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,109 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 2.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.08% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $64,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.6% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 80,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 39,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE PNC traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $174.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,633. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

