The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.60.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.